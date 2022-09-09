Pour le .kids : la sunrise (période prioritaire pour les titulaires de TMCH) expire le 14 septembre 2022. L' ouverture générale sera le 29 novembre 2022.

Pour le .au : les titulaires des noms de domaine en .com.au sont prioritaires jusqu'au 20 septembre 2022. L' ouverture générale le 3 octobre 2022.

Nous sommes à votre disposition si ces extensions vous intéressent. Vous pouvez nous contacter ci-dessous.

