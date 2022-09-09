Worldwide:
Nouvelles Extensions De Noms De Domaine, Le .KIDS Et Le .AU Pour L'Australie
09 September 2022
Novagraaf Group
Pour le .kids : la sunrise
(période prioritaire pour les titulaires de TMCH) expire le
14 septembre 2022. L' ouverture générale sera le
29 novembre 2022.
Pour le .au : les titulaires des noms de
domaine en .com.au sont prioritaires jusqu'au 20 septembre
2022. L' ouverture générale le 3 octobre
2022.
Nous sommes à votre disposition si ces extensions vous
intéressent. Vous pouvez nous contacter ci-dessous.
