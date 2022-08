ARTICLE

A Clear View On Disclaimers ENSafrica The South African Supreme Court of Appeal ("SCA") recently handed down its judgment in the trade mark case of Cochrane Steel Products v Jumalu Fencing.

The Commercialisation Of Intellectual Property Rights In The Sports Industry – Part 1 S.P.A. Ajibade & Co. The sports industry has experienced exponential growth in recent times. This advancement can be attributed to the high level of engaging sporting activities designed to entertain lovers of sports...

Requirements And Procedure For Registration Of Trademarks In Nigeria Pavestones Legal Over the years, trademarks have gained prominence around the world as one of the most important intangible assets of any business. Trademarks play a crucial role in branding as they provide businesses and their products with a unique identity.

Registration Of Trademark And Its Benefits S.P.A. Ajibade & Co. The increasing prominence of intangible assets like Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) has dictated the need for protective mechanisms to encourage continued human ingenuity and innovation.

One Stop Overview Of Basic Intellectual Property Right Requirements S.P.A. Ajibade & Co. The incidence of start-ups and tech companies in Nigeria has led to the birth of various intellectual properties. Frequently, these fledgling companies are unaware of their existing or potential rights and opportunities.