Together with various experts from all over Europe, Paul Micallef Grimaud and Nikolai Lubrano formed part of a panel of contributors who, under the lead of Flip Petillion put together a book that looks back at 25 years of EU trade mark practices. The publication, entitled 'EU Marks a Quarter of a Century', was published in April 2022 by Intersentia and mainly addresses the evolution of the EU trade mark system.

Within their contribution, Paul and Nikolai provide a detailed analysis of the legal practices surrounding the protection of EUTMs against infringement. The chapter considers the application of provisional and protective measures to EUTMs, the Enforcement Directive, and the interplay with the European Regulation Concerning Customs Enforcement of Intellectual Property Rights as well as the Brussels I Recast Regulation.

