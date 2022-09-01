ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Ms. Lauren Indvik, Fashion Editor

Mr. Chan Ho-him, Hong Kong Reporter

The Financial Times Limited

Bracken House

1 Friday Street

London

UNITED KINGDOM EC4M9BT

Dear Ms. Indvik and Mr. Ho-him,

Thank you for your article of July 19, 2022 in which you reported the wonderful trademark victory for the luxury ladies shoe manufacturer Manolo Blahnik. By now, I am sure that all will have read your report, or other similar reports by your colleagues at the BBC, the Guardian and so on.

As I am sure you intended to say, China has one of the youngest IP systems in the World, and since the milestone Gatt-TRIPS Agreement concluded in 1994, it has worked tirelessly to become an upstanding member of the international intellectual property community. And like the UK, has a first-to-file trademark system.

The Financial Times is familiar with trademarks and their importance and possesses a US trademark registration for the mark "MORAL MONEY". But how would they use a mark containing such a powerful and demanding term as MORAL? Being in possession of such a mark implies that FT reports meet the bar implied by that very trademark(!)

Or maybe I am expecting too much.

Here's some free advice. In order to maintain trademark rights, a trademark owner must at least be able to show use of the mark. As your article seems to run counter to the requirement to be able to demonstrate use of the MORAL element in the FT's trademark, you might wish to suggest that they drop it.

Oh. And if you're thinking of registering other trademarks, don't try for "Honest Reporting". I think it's already taken.

READ MORE BY CLICKING HERE

Originally published July 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.