ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On July 1, 2022, Myanmar's Ministry of Commerce issued Notification No. 44/2022, which specifies forms for filings under the 2019 Trademark Law. While the “soft opening” period of Myanmar's Intellectual Property Department (IPD) is approaching two years and the date of the full opening is still undetermined, this new notification is a substantial development and can be considered progress pointing toward full implementation of the Trademark Law.

The notification came with an annex describing the following 19 forms (issued in both Myanmar and English language on the IPD website):

Application for Registration of a Mark

Appointment of a Representative

Request for Reinstatement of an Application

Request for Correction of an Application

Request for Withdrawal of an Application

Request to Limit the List of Goods or Services in an Application

Request to Divide an Application

Opposition to Registration of a Mark

Request to Issue Certified Copies of a Registration Certificate

Request for Amendment of Registration of a Mark

Request for Renewal of Registration of a Mark

Request for Recordation of Transfer of Registration of a Mark

Request for Recordation of a License of a Registered Mark

Request to Cancel Recordation of a License of a Registered Mark

Request for Invalidation of a Registered Mark

Request for Cancellation of a Registered Mark

Request to Change the Representative

Request for Time Extension

Application for Appeal

The annex provides detailed requirements for each form corresponding to a particular request described in the Trademark Law. However, use and submission of the forms will need to wait for further procedural guidance from the IPD.

Now that the authority has issued the forms for matters under the Trademark Law, the next step will be the announcement of fees for each action, after which the IPD will be ready to enter the second phase of its soft opening. During the second phase, existing marks (recorded under Myanmar's old system or used in the country) may be filed with the IPD using the published forms—either in-person by the mark owner or through a local representative, who can use the online system. Furthermore, upon commencement of the soft opening's second phase, the relevant fees must be paid for applications already submitted during the soft opening's first phase.

Mark owners who have yet to refile their existing marks at the IPD should review their trademark portfolios and dossiers to prepare for submission of applications during the upcoming second phase. All marks filed during the IPD's soft opening (regardless of which phase) will be assigned the same application date.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.