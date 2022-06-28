Thailand's Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has recently changed the criteria for accepting cases under their jurisdiction, which greatly benefits intellectual property (IP) owners who wish to bring legal action before the DSI.

Issued on June 9, 2022, and taking effect the following day, the Notification of the Board of Special Cases (No. 8) B.E. 2565 (2022) lowered the minimum threshold for the market value of IP-infringing goods from THB 10 million (approx. USD 242,400) to THB 5 million (approx. USD 121,200).

DSI Jurisdiction

The Special Case Investigation Act B.E. 2547 (2004) (as amended) and subsequent regulations lay out the DSI's jurisdiction over "special cases," giving DSI officers the authority to handle certain trademark, copyright, and patent infringement cases (among others). In order for the DSI to get involved, the alleged offender must be involved in, or suspected of involvement in, the manufacturing or purchasing of the items in question, or in relevant distribution facilities, warehouses, or importing businesses.

Another condition for the DSI having jurisdiction is that the total market value of the articles or products possessed for use in the offense, acquired from the offense, or the possession of which is an offense, must exceed the minimum threshold specified in regulations. This minimum market value has now been lowered from THB 10 million to THB 5 million. The damages that can be reasonably expected from the commission of an offense have also been lowered from THB 10 million to THB 5 million.

Impact of the New Criteria on IP Owners

The DSI has substantial experience handling complex IP-infringement cases, and they have been especially active in fighting online infringement over the past several years. The lowering of the minimum benchmark to file a case from THB 10 million to THB 5 million means that more IP owners will be able to benefit from DSI support in taking action against infringers in Thailand.

Tilleke & Gibbins frequently partners with the DSI in helping companies and entrepreneurs combat infringement of their intellectual property.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.