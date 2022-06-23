This guide explains the detailed recordation and refiling process in Myanmar.

The new Trade Mark Law 2019 ("TML 2019") was enacted on January 30th, 2019 with plans to enter into force once the President of Myanmar issues the required notification. It is expected that the TML 2019 may become effective at the end of 2022.

On August 28th, 2020, the Ministry of Commerce issued the Notification no. 63/2020 allowing the refiling of trade marks which have been registered with the Registry of Deeds and Assurance (RDA) or is being used in Myanmar. The refiling period ("Soft Opening Period" or "SOP") started on October 1st, 2020 and will end on the effective date of the TML 2019.

While the effective date of the TML 2019 has not officially been announced, applicants who wish to file new trade marks during the SOP (i.e. marks which have neither been registered with the RDA nor used in Myanmar) shall first record their mark with the RDA or use them in Myanmar, and then refile the same during the SOP.

Please click here for the attached guide which explains the refiling process in English.

For the Japanese guide, please click here.

Rouse Guide Trade Mark Recordation And Refiling In Myanmar (English Version)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.