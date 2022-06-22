Bahrain:
Ministry Of Industry, Commerce And Tourism Allows The Local Domain Name (.bh) Reservation Service Through Mall.bh*
22 June 2022
United Trademark & Patent Services
The Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, and in
cooperation with Telecommunication Regulatory Authority (TRA), the
Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism allows the local domain
name (.bh) reservation service through Mall.bh . It is worth noting
that more than 100 local domain names have been reserved in the
first 10 days since the service was enabled. It is one of the
initiatives of the national e-commerce strategy prepared by the
ministry to support e-commerce in the Kingdom of Bahrain. This
service will encourage local e-commerce practitioners to register
their e-commerce platforms to strengthen customer acquisition
within the Kingdom.
* news (moic.gov.bh)
