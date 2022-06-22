ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, and in cooperation with Telecommunication Regulatory Authority (TRA), the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism allows the local domain name (.bh) reservation service through Mall.bh . It is worth noting that more than 100 local domain names have been reserved in the first 10 days since the service was enabled. It is one of the initiatives of the national e-commerce strategy prepared by the ministry to support e-commerce in the Kingdom of Bahrain. This service will encourage local e-commerce practitioners to register their e-commerce platforms to strengthen customer acquisition within the Kingdom.

* news (moic.gov.bh)

Footnote

1 home - mall.bh

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.