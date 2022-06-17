Scientists at Bayer developed acetylsalicylic acid as a painkiller in the last years of the 19th century, settling on the much more palatable name of "Aspirin" in January 1899. However, during the First World War, the German pharmaceutical company's physical and IP assets were seized in the United States by the newly created Office of the Alien Property Custodian. Following the war's conclusion, the firm was forced to relinquish many of its patents and trademarks to the victor nations as part of the reparation settlement of the Treaty of Versailles. Bayer's trademark for the novel drug "Heroin" was also lost in the same way – proof that some trademarks are best forgotten.

In the United States, any manufacturer can use the word "aspirin" to describe acetylsalicylic acid used as a painkiller. However, a disclaimer of any affiliation with Bayer or its trademarks may appear.

When Bayer eventually bought back its company name in North America for $1 billion USD in 1994, it reclaimed some of its most valuable trademarks, including "Aspirin" in Canada. Unfortunately for the German company, those who had held the rights over the intervening years had not adequately maintained them in the United States and the United Kingdom. So today, you can buy "Aspirin" in Toronto, Canada, but if you cross to the other side of Niagara Falls into Buffalo, New York, it will be aspirin (with a small "a") that stocks the shelves.

Why does it happen?

The circumstances behind each instance of genericization are as individual as the trademarks themselves and can range from a World War to a lack of interest in maintaining a foothold in a particular market. But several conditions apply to most genericized trademarks, namely a lack of pre-existing vocabulary, uncontested market presence and inadequate maintenance efforts on the owner's part.



Innovation that truly breaks new ground is rare and much to be desired, but such novelty comes with its own drawbacks. An invention with no well-established terminology to categorize it easily lends its own, usually trademarked, name to this end. As a result, a mark can become interchangeable with its associated category as a matter of convenience, brevity or familiarity.



This, in turn, feeds into the issue of market domination. A radical new invention faces no immediate competition simply because it is the first of its kind. But if the brand name becomes ubiquitous and stays that way, the consumer base may not separate the trademark from its category, and there would be little practical relevance in doing so. On that account, monopoly status can encourage genericization, but it is by no means an inevitable outcome.

You effectively have to name your invention twice if you come up with an entirely new type of product. Once to describe the product and again to designate your product, your trademark. The fidget spinner is an example of when this second step was not taken in time.

Being as competitive as it is innovative, the consumer electronics sector resists this effect more consistently than others. Take the video game industry in the early 1990s. Emerging from the ashes of the video game crash of 1983, Nintendo found itself standing before virgin territory. A plethora of competing systems had failed to ride out the storm that struck a market saturated with derivative, low-quality products. But this uncontested visibility brought with it the danger of genericide – and after having survived one calamity, the Japanese electronics giant was not willing to fall to another of its own making. And so, very grammatical steps were taken to encourage the use of the neologism "games console" to preserve the exclusivity of the Nintendo trademark. Fast forward to the present, and the fierce rivalry between Nintendo, Microsoft (Xbox) and Sony (PlayStation) guarantees no one product overshadows the others, ensuring the generic term "games console" is here to stay.

Words, words, words In a curiously recurrent case, adhesive tape has a variety of genericized names across the world: "Scotch Tape" in the United States, "Sellotape" in the United Kingdom and Ireland, "Durex" in Australia and "Tesafilm" in Germany. (Just be aware that "Durex" is a common brand of condoms in the United Kingdom – lest a misunderstanding land you in a sticky situation.)



All of these examples are appropriately registered in their respective countries, so what is it about "pressure-sensitive adhesive tape" that encourages such eclectic names? Perhaps we have already stumbled over the answer. Simply put, it could be that genericized terms are more likely to be used whenever any alternatives are unwieldy or lack a certain harmonious sound.



On top of this, the English language finds it very easy to shift words between parts of speech due to its heavily reduced grammatical inflection. Hence, the proper nouns "Google" and "Hoover" readily produce the verbs "to google" and "to hoover." The latter, meaning "to clean with a vacuum cleaner," is widely used in the United Kingdom even though its origin has been a registered trademark in the country for a century. This plasticity of language, combined with an openness to coined or borrowed words, makes English especially receptive to genericized marks.