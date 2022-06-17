ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Pakistan signs SLA with WIPO1

In a bid to bring about an efficient and effective system of processing and implementing Intellectual property rights of Pakistan applicants, Pakistan signed a Service Level Agreement (SLA) with World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) on 7th March 2022.

This is a welcome move for the Country and the aspiring applicants of intellectual property rights, as it will help them have better facilities, by way of more effective and faster processing and examination of applications via the Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan.

Ambassador Khalil-ur-Rehman Hashmi, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations and other International Organizations in Geneva signed the SLA with Mr. Daren Tang, Director General, WIPO.

Footnote

1 https://ipo.gov.pk/node/2275

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.