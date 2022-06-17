United Arab Emirates:
Pakistan Signs SLA With WIPO
17 June 2022
United Trademark & Patent Services
Pakistan signs SLA with WIPO1
In a bid to bring about an efficient and effective system of
processing and implementing Intellectual property rights of
Pakistan applicants, Pakistan signed a Service Level Agreement
(SLA) with World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) on 7th
March 2022.
This is a welcome move for the Country and the aspiring
applicants of intellectual property rights, as it will help them
have better facilities, by way of more effective and faster
processing and examination of applications via the Intellectual
Property Organization of Pakistan.
Ambassador Khalil-ur-Rehman Hashmi, Permanent Representative of
Pakistan to the United Nations and other International
Organizations in Geneva signed the SLA with Mr. Daren Tang,
Director General, WIPO.
Footnote
1 https://ipo.gov.pk/node/2275
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
