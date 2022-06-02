ARTICLE

Launch of Emirates Reprographic Rights Management Association (ERRA) in the UAE 1

With yet another historic step, which gives an important message that the UAE leaves no stone unturned in protecting the intellectual property rights of individuals/entities, including copyrights of authors and publishers, the UAE witnessed the official launch of the Emirates Reprographic Rights Management Association (ERRA). This is the first association dedicated to the protection of copyrights in the UAE.

The special ceremony was held on March 6, 2022, at the House of Wisdom (HoW) in Sharjah, in the presence of Bodour Al Qasimi, President of the International Publishers Association (IPA) and Honorary President of ERRA; Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth; and Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, and other dignitaries representing various entities in the publishing sector.

Two major objectives of the Association:

To monitor the re-use of print and digital works in schools, universities, copy and print centers as well as at public libraries, in collaboration with relevant government entities including the ministries of economy and education, the UAE's National Media Council (NMC), statistic centers across the country

Providing a framework to promote, guide, and execute legislation and laws that protect the intellectual property of publishers, authors, and other creative workers.

The UAE is doing its best to ensure better IP practices, laws and regulations in the country in order to maintain an attractive business environment for all entities/individuals in the Countries.

