USTR Releases 2022 Special 301 Report on Intellectual Property Protection and Enforcement1, 2

The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) released its 2022 Special 301 Report on April 27, 2022, pertaining to the competency, improvisation and strength with respect to the protection of Intellectual property rights by the U.S. trading partners.

Major key elements in the said report, with respect to the Countries from the Middle East highlighted the following:

Lebanon3: Lebanon's serious efforts in bringing effective laws and regulations in order to better protect IP rights in the Country, while complying with the standards of the World, have been conducive, as the Country has been removed from the watch list related to the level of protection of intellectual property rights maintained by the USTR.

Kuwait4: It was a welcome move for Kuwait as Kuwait also was removed from the said watch list after a long period of 25 years.

Saudi Arabia5: The efforts of SAIP to effectively curb the menace of IP frauds and infringements have been fruitful, as the kingdom has been removed from the priority watch list of the USTR.

Footnotes

1 https://ustr.gov/sites/default/files/IssueAreas/IP/2022%20Special%20301%20Report.pdf?msclkid=fa93eeb8cf6c11ec9ec9c35b32235d7e

2 https://ustr.gov/about-us/policy-offices/press-office/press-releases/2022/april/ustr-releases-2022-special-301-report-intellectual-property-protection-and-enforcement?msclkid=54577102cf6d11ec9cfb416b79bdb6a1

3 http://www.economy.gov.lb/en/news/minister-salam-announced-that-lebanon-had-been-removed-from-the-watch-list-related-to-the-level-of-protection-of-intellectual-property-rights

4 https://www.moci.gov.kw/en/news/143/

5 https://www.arabnews.com/node/2073856/business-economy

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.