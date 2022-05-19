Kenya's Anti-Counterfeit Authority has made it compulsory to record IP rights on all imported goods (not services) in Kenya by no later than 1 July 2022. The public notice published on 26 April 2022 required these rights to be recorded on the Anti-Counterfeit Authority Integrated Management System. Failure to comply will constitute an offence. However, mandatory recording will mean strengthened protection against counterfeiting for those goods once the rights are recorded.

Should you require assistance in recording of IP rights please let us know.

