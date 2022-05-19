Cape Verde makes progress in attracting IP investment as the ARIPO and PCT systems strengthen.

CAPE VERDE ON ITS WAY TO BECOMING THE 22ND MEMBER OF ARIPO

In January 2022, Parliament in Cape Verde approved the accession of the country to the Lusaka Agreement, incorporating accession to the Banjul and Harare Protocols. Parliament also approved the country's accession to the Swakopmund Protocol.

As a result of this development, users of the ARIPO system will be able to designate Cape Verde as one of the designated countries for protection of IP rights, including traditional knowledge.

Although these international agreements have been approved, the instruments of accession are yet to be deposited with the ARIPO Director General, which means that Cape Verde will remain elusive as a designation for the time being. However, the development is considered as a positive step for the ongoing traction and confidence in the ARIPO system.

Source: Cabo Verde to become ARIPO's 22nd Member State - The African Regional Intellectual Property Organization (ARIPO)

