ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The largest international law enforcement agency, the INTERPOL held a training session on Detecting fraudulent identity documents in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior in Abu Dhabi as well as IDnow (which is also a specialist in detecting identity fraud). It was a three-day course, wherein instructors from INTERPOL's Counterfeit Currency and Security Documents (CCSD) unit and its partner ID carried out training of around 20 border control and immigration officers from Abu Dhabi. The training bolstered security document examination techniques which would help enhance border security checks.

In the pursuit to curb the menace of intranational frauds, the participants were trained on the latest security features planted in official government identity documents. The training also included practical lessons for identifying fraudulent documents including forged documents, counterfeits, and documents obtained fraudulently. The training included the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve the detection of fake documents through training.

* https://www.interpol.int/en/News-and-Events/News/2022/Detecting-fraudulent-identity-documents-focus-of-INTERPOL-training

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.