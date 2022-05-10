Japan:
CNIPA、「企業の知的財産権保護ガイドライン」を公表
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
4月21日、国家知識産権局（CNIPA）は「企業の知的財産権保護ガイドライン」を公表した。
「ガイドライン」は、国務院の「
知的財産権保護の強化に関する意見」に基づき、中国のイノベーション主体、特に企業の知的財産権保護能力とレベルのさらなる向上を目的として作成したものである。
「ガイドライン」は、中国企業の知的財産権保護の現状とニーズに関する詳細な調査に基づき、戦略計画、人的資源、財務管理、マーケティング、製品研究開発、生産及びサプライチェーン、法務管理などの側面に照らして、企業の各事業段階の管理、保護、リスクマネジメント、紛争への対応などの観点から戦略的提案を提供している。
「ガイドライン」は、知的財産権の取得や訴訟、管理などの実務経験が豊富な企業の第一線の担当者によってまとめられたもので、多様化する企業のニーズや様々なビジネスシーンに合わせ、ビジネス活動において遭遇する可能性がある知的財産権問題について、意思決定のポイントとアドバイスを提供し、初心者でも気軽に利用できるという。
出所：国家知識産権局公式サイト
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from Japan
Patent Law in India
Anand & Anand
The Patents Act 1970, along with the Patents Rules 1972, came into force on 20th April 1972, replacing the Indian Patents and Designs Act 1911. The Patents Act was largely based on the recommendations of the Ayyangar Committee Report headed by Justice N. Rajagopala Ayyangar. One of the recommendations was the allowance of only process patents with regard to inventions relating to drugs, medicines, food and chemicals.
Compulsory Licensing In India
Khurana and Khurana
WIPO defines patent as an exclusive right granted for an invention, which is a product or a process that provides, in general, a new way of doing something, or offers a new technical solution to a problem