The Director General of World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) in accordance with Rule 35(2) (d) of the Regulations under the Madrid Protocol has established new amounts, in Swiss francs, of the individual fee that is to be payable when the Philippines is designated in an international application, in a designation subsequent to an international registration and in respect of the renewal of an international registration in which the Philippines has been designated.

The revision in the fee structure is as under:

Items Amount

(in Swiss francs i.e. CHF) Until May 25, 2022 With effect from May 26, 2022 Application or Subsequent Designation for each class of goods or services services 116 101 Renewal for each class of goods or services 178 156

The new amount will be payable in the following scenarios:

When designating the Philippines in an international application. When designating the Philippines subsequently in an international application. When renewing an international registration in which the Philippines has been designated.

