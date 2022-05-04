The second webinar in the Flourish IP webinar series was held on World Intellectual Property Day: IP and Youth innovating for a Better Future, 26th April 2022.

Various intellectual property considerations for start-ups and opportunities available to youths and young adults were discussed including how to maximise IP value through effective exploitation with insights from our guest speakers which included:

– Dr Deo Falzon from the firm with Ms Elizabeth Pulo from JAYE Malta

Foundation and their Startup Programme.

– Dr Sarah Cannataci from the firm with Mr Matthew Pisani, Director of Industrial Property Registrations, Malta.

– Dr Antonio Ghio from the firm with Dr David Darmanin, co-founder of Hotjar, a Maltese Startup.

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UXovTMxWvQw

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.