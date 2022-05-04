Malta:
The Fenech & Fenech Advocates TMT Series – Exploiting IP (2)
04 May 2022
Fenech & Fenech Advocates
The second webinar in the Flourish IP webinar series was held
on World Intellectual Property Day: IP and Youth
innovating for a Better Future, 26th April 2022.
Various intellectual property considerations for
start-ups and opportunities available to youths and young adults
were discussed including how to maximise IP value through effective
exploitation with insights from our guest speakers which
included:
– Dr Deo Falzon from the firm with Ms
Elizabeth Pulo from JAYE Malta
Foundation and their Startup Programme.
– Dr Sarah Cannataci from the firm with Mr
Matthew Pisani, Director of Industrial Property Registrations,
Malta.
– Dr Antonio Ghio from the firm with Dr
David Darmanin, co-founder of Hotjar, a Maltese Startup.
WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UXovTMxWvQw
