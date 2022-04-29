European Union:
Marque Tridimensionnelle – Le RUBIK'S Cube S'est À Nouveau Cassé La Tête
29 April 2022
Novagraaf Group
La division d'annulation de l'EUIPO annule la
marque enregistrée en 2007 en classe 28 Les caractéristiques essentielles du
produit Rubik's Cube (forme cubique, structure en grille noire,
couleurs) sont nécessaires à l'obtention d'un
résultat technique. EUIPO – Division d'annulation
– 25 mars 2022– C 7 527 - Verdes
Innovations S.A. / Spin Master Toys UK
Limited
Pour lire la décision:
https://euipo.europa.eu/eSearch/#details/trademarks/005696232
