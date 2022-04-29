La division d'annulation de l'EUIPO annule la marque enregistrée en 2007 en classe 28 1188186a.jpg Les caractéristiques essentielles du produit Rubik's Cube (forme cubique, structure en grille noire, couleurs) sont nécessaires à l'obtention d'un résultat technique. EUIPO – Division d'annulation – 25 mars 2022– C 7 527 - Verdes Innovations S.A. /  Spin Master Toys UK Limited

Pour lire la décision:  https://euipo.europa.eu/eSearch/#details/trademarks/005696232