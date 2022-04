ARTICLE

Si vous recevez une facture ou une offre spéciale d'une société que vous ne connaissez pas, il se peut qu'il s'agisse d'une escroquerie. De plus en plus d'entreprises malhonnêtes envoient de fausses factures et des offres trompeuses dans l'espoir de prendre de court les titulaires de brevets et de marques.

