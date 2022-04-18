ARTICLE

On April 04, 2022, the Government of Republic of Chile deposited its instrument of accession to the Madrid Protocol with WIPO's Director General. The Madrid Protocol will enter into force for the Republic of Chile on July 04, 2022. By signing the accession of instrument, Chile becomes the 111th member of the Madrid system, which now covers 127 countries. Republic of Chile is the latest in the Southern cone to join the Madrid Protocol.

The Madrid Protocol is bringing the world closer together with respect to the trade opportunities and in the expansion of IP related co-operation between countries. Chile's adoption of the Madrid Protocol, will not just help the big brand owners in Chile to take their brands to other member countries but also the local business owners like SME's and entrepreneurs will benefit from the simple registration process of the Madrid Protocol. The local business owners in Chile could seek protection of their trademarks in territories of the other member countries through single application filed with the Chile, IP Office and payment of single set of official fees. This will help them in significantly reducing the cost and efforts during their expansion in other 110 countries.

In addition, the foreign applicants could also obtain protection for their marks by designating Chile in their Madrid Application along with other member countries. From July 04, 2022, using WIPO's online subsequent designation service, foreign companies and trademark owners can expand their trademark protection through the Madrid system to include the consumer market of Chile. The accession of Chile to the Madrid Protocol is a positive step towards promoting trade cooperation between countries and offering a convenient/cost-effective solution for brand owners worldwide.

