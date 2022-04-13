To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In Ghana, the Registrar General's Department and the
Industrial Property Office have embarked on indefinite industrial
strike action which commenced on 20 January 2022.
These offices are closed, and all processes are halted until
further notice.
Due to the strike, no documents can be filed and there can be no
following up on any pending matters.
This strike will inevitably cause a delay in the progress of
pending matters.
