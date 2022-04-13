ARTICLE

In Ghana, the Registrar General's Department and the Industrial Property Office have embarked on indefinite industrial strike action which commenced on 20 January 2022.

These offices are closed, and all processes are halted until further notice.

Due to the strike, no documents can be filed and there can be no following up on any pending matters.

This strike will inevitably cause a delay in the progress of pending matters.

