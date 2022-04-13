Zimbabwe:
Zimbabwean Registry Now Up And Running
13 April 2022
Adams & Adams
In October 2021, the Industrial Property Automated System (IPAS)
crashed, and this caused a devastating ripple effect on all matters
at the Registry. The IPAS system has now been replaced and is now
fully functional. Delays are however expected, particularly with
clearing the backlog. Practitioners are looking forward to the
Registry resuming normal operations1.
