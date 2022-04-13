ARTICLE

In October 2021, the Industrial Property Automated System (IPAS) crashed, and this caused a devastating ripple effect on all matters at the Registry. The IPAS system has now been replaced and is now fully functional. Delays are however expected, particularly with clearing the backlog. Practitioners are looking forward to the Registry resuming normal operations1.

