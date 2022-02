ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

To download the full white paper please click here.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from Netherlands

Seeking Information On Pending MA Applications Is Lawful According To Administrative Court Gun + Partners As per article 9 of the Regulation on Licencing, which regulates "Abridged Application", if a pharmaceutical has been licenced before, it is not necessary to repeat the tests and research and the data of these tests...

Why Does My Start-Up Need Patents? J A Kemp LLP A patent is a legal monopoly granted by a government in return for public disclosure of an invention. A granted patent gives the proprietor the right to prevent others using the invention in the territory...

EPO Issues Guidance On Achieving Unitary Patent Status From Day 1 Of The UPC/UP System For European Patent Applications Coming Up To Grant Herbert Smith Freehills With the Unified Patent Court (UPC) and unitary patent (UP) system now likely to commence towards the second half of 2022...

(S)POTIFY, Het Zit ‘M In De Naam Novagraaf Group De merkhouder van Spotify, de bekende muziekapp, is in de Verenigde Staten in een dispuut verwikkeld met de marihuana-app Potify.

Q&A: Unitary Patent And Unitary Patent Court Marks & Clerk The majority of EU Member States have agreed to establish unitary patents (UPs), being single patents whose territorial scope will extend to all participating countries, and a Unified Patent Court (UPC)...