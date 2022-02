ARTICLE

Patents And Designs (Repeal And Re-Enactment) Bill, 2021: Introduction Of Utility Model Certificates Banwo & Ighodalo In April 2021, the House of Representatives introduced the Patents and Designs (Repeal and Re-Enactment) Bill, 2021 which seeks to overhaul the Patents and Designs Act 1971 that currently provides for the protection of Patent and Design rights, ...

Types Of Trademarks: All You Need To Know Abou Naja As industries race to gain a legal monopoly on their unique innovations through marks registration, we are inundated with an ever-increasing number of products with

Requirements And Procedure For Registration Of Trademarks In Nigeria Pavestones Legal Over the years, trademarks have gained prominence around the world as one of the most important intangible assets of any business. Trademarks play a crucial role in branding as they provide businesses and their products with a unique identity.

Overview Of Copyright Law And Copyright Registration In Nigeria Resolution Law Firm The Copyright Act LFN 2004 is the principal law that governs, protects copyrights in Nigeria, while the regulatory agency that supervises copyright registration in Nigeria is the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC).

Intellectual Property In Nigeria: A Summary Of Protectable Rights In Nigeria Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL) Generally, Intellectual Property ("IP") covers products of intellectual creations. However, it can also mean a generic term that describes creations of the intellect concerning which the law ascribes the...