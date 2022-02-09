ARTICLE

Tanzania: Moving With The Times: Amendments That Provide For Further Electronic Activities At The Trade Marks Office

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW JUDGEMENT

In June 2021, Parliament passed the Written Laws (Miscellaneous Amendments) (No. 2) Act, 2021, which Act proposes amendments to various pieces of legislation, including the Trade and Services Marks Act, (CAP 326) ("the Trade Marks Act").

The amendment to Section 5 of the Trade Marks Act makes provision for documents that require a seal, such as a statutory declaration that is deposed to by a foreign peregrines, to be sealed electronically. Whilst a seal may still be manually affixed to such a document, it will now be possible for this to be done electronically as well.

Furthermore, an amendment to Section 7 of the Trade Marks Act is also proposed. The purpose of this amendment is to recognize formally, the delivery of any non-paper and electronic communication of documents.

Since the Tanzanian Trade Marks Office operates, largely, from an electronic portal known as the Business Registrations and Licensing Agency (BRELA), these amendments are progressive.

Source: PDF attached; Misc Written Laws Ammend no 2 of 2021 with TM ammdt

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.