ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW JUDGEMENT 1

CLICK HERE TO VIEW JUDGEMENT 2

In a decision by the Angolan Trade Marks Office, the South African electricity parastatal, Eskom was successful in its oppositions against the registration of trademark applications 12.419 and 12.420 ESCOM in Classes 35 and 36. The Angolan Trade Marks Office held that the oppositions, which were based on Eskom's registered and common law rights in Angola, was well-founded and refused the applications.

Sources: PDFs attached; Judgment – ESCOM – 12419 & Judgment – ESCOM – 12420

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.