There is some great news for clients wanting to protect their Trade Marks in the United Arab Emirates.

It has been announced that the country will be joining the Madrid international Trade Mark system on December 28th this year.

Up until now, filing for trade mark protection in the UAE via its national system has been a very costly and involved a formal process.

Now the nation will become the 109th to join the one-stop trade mark system, which enables companies to file for Trade Mark protection in up to 124 territories worldwide by submitting one single application, and pay official fees calculated according to the list of territories being designated.

This system also provides for a coordinated renewal process every 10 years, subject to local use requirements being met in some territories.

The UAE will become the third Gulf country to join the Madrid system – Bahrain and Oman are already members.

Whilst national trade mark filings may still be the most favourable route to follow in terms of expediency and the support of trusted local associates; it is anticipated that the adoption of the Madrid system will put trade mark protection within reach of many more enterprises.

Originally Published 19 November 2021

