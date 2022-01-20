ARTICLE

In today's digital age an entity's intellectual property (IP) is of significant value, which ought to be adequately protected. The registration of EU and national trade marks, domains, patents and / or designs offers safeguards against free-riding and copying by third parties, which in turn brings about dilution of the brand or design and unfair advantage to competitors.

The European Commission, the European Union Intellectual Property Office and the Maltese Commerce Department have issued a scheme to encourage the registration of trade marks, designs and patents by offering partial refunds on fees.

