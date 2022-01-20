European Union:
Priority For Brand Protection – SME Fund To Offer Reimbursements
20 January 2022
Ganado Advocates
In today's digital age an entity's intellectual
property (IP) is of significant value, which ought to be adequately
protected. The registration of EU and national trade marks,
domains, patents and / or designs offers safeguards against
free-riding and copying by third parties, which in turn brings
about dilution of the brand or design and unfair advantage to
competitors.
The European Commission, the European Union Intellectual
Property Office and the Maltese Commerce Department have issued a
scheme to encourage the registration of trade marks, designs and
patents by offering partial refunds on fees.
