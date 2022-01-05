Japan:
ニース分類第11-2022版の発効についての通知
Wipoの要求に基づいて、ニース連盟の各締約国は2022年1月1日から『商標登録用商品と役務国際分類』（すなわちニース分類）第十一版2022書面を正式に使用する。出願日は2022年1月1日及びその以降の商標出願は、商品・役務の分類を行う際にニース分類の新バージョンを適用し、出願日は2022年1月1日以前の商標出願は元バージョンを適用する。
ニース分類を基礎として、中国商標局は『類似商品とサービス区分表』相応の調整を行い、ニース分類と『類似商品とサービス区分表』の修正内容を併せて公表した。
添付：NCL（11-2022）中国語版と区分表の改正内容.pdf
