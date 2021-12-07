Every year, more than 3 million patent applications, 15 million trademark applications, and nearly 1.5 million industrial design applications are filed. In 2018, 1.42 million patents were granted, bringing the total number of patents in force throughout the world to 15 million, the similar number for active trademarks being more than 58 million and for industrial design a little more than 4 million.

Securing your intellectual property rights is a significant element in your business strategy and no matter the size of your company, the importance of a well-integrated IP Strategy cannot be overrated.

