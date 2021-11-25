It has been close to 2 years now since the Malaysia Trademarks Act 2019 (the new Act) came into force on 27 December 2019, replacing the Trade Marks Act 1976 (the old Act). The new Act introduces substantial changes that seek to bring Malaysia in line with international trademark practices and present-day commercial trends.

In this newsletter, we highlight the 10 key takeaways that can be gleaned from the new Act and the ways in which they have departed from the old Act: