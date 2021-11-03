Bulgari is known worldwide for its marvelous jewels. Did it open a new activity?

One could think so, knowing about "Bulgari Music Coffee" ... But guess what? That Chinese Bulgari Coffee has nothing to do with Bulgari.

Speaking about brand names, what happens if a famous brand registers a trademark that already exists, for the same class of products? The case explained in the second article ends in a quite interesting way.

We discuss then the last step of the legislation about data and privacy in China: started with the Cybersecurity Law in 2017, followed by the Data Security Law (DSL - we talked about it in the previous issue of GossIP), this time we tackle the newly issued Personal Information Protection Law.

Marketing is not an easy world. What can brands do to make their name unforgettable? The fourth article talks about a contract which was found to be illicit due to a clause asking to remove from the results of search engines the negative results.

And speaking about negative results, read in the last article what happened in the fashion marketing with some brand ambassadors: something all of us can learn from.

