Kenya:
Podcast | OFM Business Hour | Talking Counterfeit Goods In Kenya
03 November 2021
ENSafrica
VIDEO
ENSafrica's Mahesh Acharya joined Olebogeng Motse on the OFM
Business Hour to talk about counterfeit goods in Kenya
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
