The Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) announced on August 12, 2021 new amounts, in Swiss francs, of the individual fee that is payable when the Syrian Arab Republic is designated in an international application, in a designation subsequent to an international registration and in respect of the renewal of an international registration in which the Syrian Arab Republic has been designated. The new fees will be applied as from September 12, 2021 to be (92) Swiss francs for application or subsequent designation or renewal instead of (185) Swiss francs. 1

