Unfair Competition In The Use Of Intellectual Property Objects: Problems And Ways To Protect A Trademark

Intellectual property (IP) is one of the most valuable assets of any firm. However, in a world of widespread piracy and strong trends in the illegal use of intellectual property, the registration and protection of intellectual property is of strategic importance to reduce unfair competition.

In the context of the development of global markets, it is important for rights holders to have access to effective remedies not only in their own country, but also in foreign countries. The level of intellectual property (IP) protection largely determines the decision of copyright holders to enter foreign markets and transfer technologies to other countries. The total amount of investment is reduced in those jurisdictions where intellectual property rights are protected at a lower level. Thus, the protection of intellectual property rights at the international and regional level is closely linked to the global technological and cultural development in general, the creation, dissemination and use of existing and new proprietary technologies.

Cooperation of the member States in the field of intellectual property is carried out to solve the following main tasks:

harmonization of the legislation of the member states in the field of protection and protection of intellectual property rights;

protection of the interests of the holders of intellectual property rights of the Member States.

The Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission at its meeting on April 5 adopted a plan for the implementation of the Strategic Directions for the development of the Eurasian Economic Integration until 2025, which were approved by the heads of state on December 11, 2020. The list of measures and mechanisms is actually a "road map" for the further development of the integration of the EAEU states, its implementation provides for the development and signing of 13 international treaties, more than 60 regulatory legal acts of the EAEU, the introduction of about 25 amendments and additions to the Treaty on the Union, as well as changes to the national legislation of the EAEU member States.

Within the framework of this plan, issues of intellectual property and improving the efficiency of the judicial system of the Union are envisaged. It is planned to create search services for information about industrial property objects in the Eurasian space and to determine coordinated approaches to combating violations of intellectual property rights on the Internet.

