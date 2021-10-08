ARTICLE

On 5th February 2021, Uganda published their Trademark (Amendment) Regulations No. 9 of 2021 (the Amendment))1 which amends Trademark Regulations No.58 of 2012 (the Regulations). The Amendment brings changes that address shortcomings to some practical aspects of the Trademarks Act No.17, 2010 (the Act) and it also aligns Uganda's trademark practise with international trademark standards. The most notable amendments are:

Confirmation that the 11 th Edition of the Nice Classification would be followed for the classification of goods and services.

Edition of the Nice Classification would be followed for the classification of goods and services. Publication of trade mark application in a dedicated trademarks journal instead of a Government Gazette as was the norm until 11 th May 2021. The first edition of the Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) Journal was published on the 14 th of May 2021.

May 2021. The first edition of the Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) Journal was published on the 14 of May 2021. Trademark Agents are now required to be registered with the Registrar, who will publish a list of the registered agents on their website.

