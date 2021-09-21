The Covid-19 pandemic has brought with it limitations and difficulties at various levels. In order to ensure the protection and safety of public officials, the Kenyan Industrial Property Institute has suspended the Personal Trade Mark Search Service until further notice. For the time being, only official trade mark searches will be conducted.

This announcement by the Kenyan Industrial Property Institute, follows an increase in the official fees applicable to official trade mark searches in Kenya. There is no indication as to when the Personal Trade Mark Search services will be reinstated, however, as Covid-19 restriction are still in effect, it may take some time before the Personal Trade Mark Search Service can be safely reinstated.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.