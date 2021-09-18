Gambia:
Banjul Protocol Is Now Effective In The Gambia
18 September 2021
Adams & Adams
The Gambia
Following the depositing its Instrument of Ratification to the
Banjul Protocol on Marks on 3 May 2021, the Banjul Protocol is
effective in The Gambia from 3 August 2021.1
This means that ARIPO applications for marks may now designate
The Gambia.
Footnote
1
www.aripo.org/banjul-protocol-on-marks-now-effective-in-the-gambia/
