The Gambia

Following the depositing its Instrument of Ratification to the Banjul Protocol on Marks on 3 May 2021, the Banjul Protocol is effective in The Gambia from 3 August 2021.1

This means that ARIPO applications for marks may now designate The Gambia.

Footnote

www.aripo.org/banjul-protocol-on-marks-now-effective-in-the-gambia/

