Gambia: Banjul Protocol Is Now Effective In The Gambia

The Gambia

Following the depositing its Instrument of Ratification to the Banjul Protocol on Marks on 3 May 2021, the Banjul Protocol is effective in The Gambia from 3 August 2021.1

This means that ARIPO applications for marks may now designate The Gambia.

