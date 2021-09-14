Worldwide:
Saudi Arabia, South Korea: Joint IP Strategy Program Between The Two Countries
14 September 2021
United Trademark & Patent Services
In a bid to strengthen the historical relations between the two
countries, the IPOs of Saudi Arabia and South Korea have executed a
new agreement, for joint examination of patent applications,
starting from July 1, 2021.
The agreement enables concurrent examinations of patent
applications filed for the same invention in the two countries,
with results being shared between offices, leading to a more
efficient examination process. Therefore, applicants will now be
able to receive the examination result within six months from the
date of the request for examination, which would generally take
more than a year.
This process will facilitate increased entries of South Korean
companies in the Saudi market, by securing their patent rights and
allowing them to expand their commercial interests across the
Middle East.
