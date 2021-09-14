ARTICLE

Worldwide: GAZA: Official Publication Fees To Be Applicable For All Post Registration Actions Including The Change Of Agent Name And Address

The Cabinet has decided that official publication fees for all post registration actions, including the change of agent name and address for service should be collected at the time of submitting the applications for such actions, with effect from July 5, 2021.

In the past, the Trademark Office in Gaza was only collecting the official publications fees for renewal, assignment, merger change of name and/or address procedures.

