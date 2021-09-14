Worldwide:
GAZA: Official Publication Fees To Be Applicable For All Post Registration Actions Including The Change Of Agent Name And Address
14 September 2021
United Trademark & Patent Services
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The Cabinet has decided that official publication fees for all
post registration actions, including the change of agent name and
address for service should be collected at the time of submitting
the applications for such actions, with effect from July 5,
2021.
In the past, the Trademark Office in Gaza was only collecting
the official publications fees for renewal, assignment, merger
change of name and/or address procedures.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from Worldwide
Types Of Trademarks: All You Need To Know
Abou Naja
As industries race to gain a legal monopoly on their unique innovations through marks registration, we are inundated with an ever-increasing number of products with
Who Owns The Internet?
Dennemeyer Group
In this day and age, so much of our professional and personal life exists on the internet. This has become especially true over the last half-dozen years — and with much of the world at home...
What You Need To Know About The New UAE Patent Law
Gowling WLG
The UAE has issued Federal Law no. 11 of 2021 ("the Law") concerning the regulation and protection of Industrial Property Rights. The Law will repeal the former Patent Law, Law No. 17 of 2002.
Protection Of Trade Secrets In The UAE
Cedar White Bradley
The World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO) provides the following elements for information to qualify as a trade secret. The information must be...