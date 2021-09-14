Kuwait:
Launches Online Platform For Patent Applications
14 September 2021
United Trademark & Patent Services
Kuwait Patent Office (KPO) announced that an electronic platform
for the filing of patent applications has been introduced on May
19, 2021.
All new patent registrations are now handled online allowing
electronic filing of new patent applications in Kuwait. The online
system eases the filing of patents and its payment process (through
KNET). However, the online system is still not fully functional as
the filing report of a patent application cannot still be obtained
from the electronic system, only the filing receipt is available.
Also, any documents or responses to office actions cannot be
uploaded into the system and need to be sent by email.
