Kuwait Patent Office (KPO) announced that an electronic platform for the filing of patent applications has been introduced on May 19, 2021.

All new patent registrations are now handled online allowing electronic filing of new patent applications in Kuwait. The online system eases the filing of patents and its payment process (through KNET). However, the online system is still not fully functional as the filing report of a patent application cannot still be obtained from the electronic system, only the filing receipt is available. Also, any documents or responses to office actions cannot be uploaded into the system and need to be sent by email.

