The Trademarks and Copyright Works Department of the Ministry of Economy circulated that the Official Trademark Gazette will be published bimonthly. This came into force as of 15 June 2021. It will expedite trademark registration process.

First fortnightly Trademark Gazette, issue no. 225 has been published on June 15, 2021 on the Ministry's website1.

Prior to the above, the Official Trademark Gazette was published on monthly basis. This decision reflects UAE Trademark Office's efforts in improving and expediting its services, as the opposition period of (30 days) will commence for the published trademark applications and thereafter the registration fees can be paid immediately if no opposition is lodged.