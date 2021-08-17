ARTICLE

Recently, the Ministry of Economy has issued a notification regarding the submission of Power of Attorney ("PoA") at the time of filing of a new trademark application in UAE.

According to the notification, it will be compulsory to file the trademark applications with a copy of the non-legalized PoA along with the certified Arabic translation. The said PoA has to be submitted within 30 days as of the date of filing the application. In case the applicants fail to meet the said requirement, the application shall be considered abandoned.

