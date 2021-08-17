United Arab Emirates:
Late Filing Of Power Of Attorney While Filing Trademark Applications In UAE
17 August 2021
United Trademark & Patent Services
Recently, the Ministry of Economy has issued a notification
regarding the submission of Power of Attorney ("PoA") at
the time of filing of a new trademark application in UAE.
According to the notification, it will be compulsory to file the
trademark applications with a copy of the non-legalized PoA along
with the certified Arabic translation. The said PoA has to be
submitted within 30 days as of the date of filing the application.
In case the applicants fail to meet the said requirement, the
application shall be considered abandoned.
