ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Qatar's Cabinet has approved a draft law with respect to the protection of trademarks, copyright and neighboring rights of the International Football Association (FIFA.)

The draft Law is referred to the Shoura Council for their consideration.

Among other things, the Law contains provisions on the registration of FIFA trademarks, the deposit of works, audio recordings, performances of performers and FIFA radio programs with the office, at the request of FIFA or its representative for this purpose.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.