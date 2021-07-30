Qatar:
Draft Intellectual Property Related Law Approved
30 July 2021
United Trademark & Patent Services
Qatar's Cabinet has approved a draft law with respect to
the protection of trademarks, copyright and neighboring rights of
the International Football Association (FIFA.)
The draft Law is referred to the Shoura Council for their
consideration.
Among other things, the Law contains provisions on the
registration of FIFA trademarks, the deposit of works, audio
recordings, performances of performers and FIFA radio programs with
the office, at the request of FIFA or its representative for this
purpose.
