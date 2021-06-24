The Uganda Registration Service Bureau (URSB) has issued public notices calling for the renewal of expired trade mark registrations. The notices, which were published in the New Vision newspaper on 25 May 2021 and 15 June 2021, call upon proprietors of expired trade mark registrations to renew their marks within 30 days from the date of the notice, failing which the marks will be struck off the Register.

A list of expired trade mark registrations has been made available on the URSB website at www.ursb.go.ug. Proprietors of trade mark registrations in Uganda are encouraged to proceed with the renewal of any trade marks which are expired and due for renewal, as soon as possible.

