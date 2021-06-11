ARTICLE

In 2019, the Republic of Nauru's Trademarks Act was enacted, and established the legal framework for the registration and protection of trade marks in Nauru.

Recently, the Republic of Nauru published its Trademarks Regulations 2020, which signalled the commencement of the trade mark registration regime in the Pacific Islands nation.

Previously, the publication of a Cautionary Notice was considered best practice to ensure trade mark rights were able to be recognised in Nauru. The commencement of the trade mark registration system is a big step forward for brand owners looking to secure trade mark protection and makes available legislated actions for trade mark infringement.

We recommend that any brand owner with an interest in Nauru takes up the opportunity to secure trade mark registrations in that nation as early as possible.

