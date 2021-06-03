The Intellectual Property Directorate at the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion announced, via circular letter number 1447/2021, that it has started receiving trademark applications via the new online portal "Invest Easy" as of 7 March 2021, and will discontinue accepting paper-based applications from March 11,2021.

It has also announced an additional 20% increase in the official fees on all trademark matters handled by the electronic system.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.