The Intellectual Property Directorate at the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion announced, via circular letter number 1447/2021, that it has started receiving trademark applications via the new online portal "Invest Easy" as of 7 March 2021, and will discontinue accepting paper-based applications from March 11,2021.

It has also announced an additional 20% increase in the official fees on all trademark matters handled by the electronic system.

