Oman:
Online Filings For Trademark With An Increased Fee
03 June 2021
United Trademark & Patent Services
The Intellectual Property Directorate at the Ministry of
Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion announced, via circular
letter number 1447/2021, that it has started receiving trademark
applications via the new online portal "Invest Easy" as
of 7 March 2021, and will discontinue accepting paper-based
applications from March 11,2021.
It has also announced an additional 20% increase in the official
fees on all trademark matters handled by the electronic system.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
