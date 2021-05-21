ARTICLE

We are constantly warning you about the danger of misleading invoices. Such letters requesting payment or offering a service seem to come from the BOIP, EUIPO, WIPO or another official body. However, be careful, these are scams!

Trademark registers can be viewed by everyone, even by crooks. Said crooks regularly take note of the contact details of the trademark owners in order to send them misleading invoices. Please be warned that fraudulent invoices are becoming more and more convincing.

While unfortunately such fraudulent behaviors are rife, it is a relief to see that some scammers are from time to time punished!

Indeed, following a case brought in 2011 by the BMM (Benelux Association for Trademark and Design Law), the District Court of Brussels sentenced four years of prison to one member of a large criminal network.

We hope that this sanction will serve as an example and deter the continuation of such fraudulent practices!

Thus if you receive an invitation to pay for a service that has not been forwarded by our firm, please do not pay! In case of doubt, we invite you to send us a copy of the document and we will check whether it is a legitimate request.

Originally published 06 November, 2020

