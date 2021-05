ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from Sweden

What's The Difference Between A Garden Hose And A Tractor? J A Kemp LLP This might sound like the start of a festive cracker joke, but is in fact the one of the main points of contention in the recent judgment, Claydon v Mzuri. The comparison was made in relation ...

How To Prove 'Passing Off' Gowling WLG 'Passing off' does not have a statutory basis and doesn't need to be registered to be effective.

The Evolution Of Trademarks - From Ancient Egypt To Modern Times Dennemeyer Group Trademarks have come a long way, from a simple mark left by an ancient artist through the centuries to a knockdown, drag-out fight between Iceland, the frozen food company, and Iceland,

The Difference Between Trade Marks, Patents, Copyright And Designs Dehns The term intellectual property (IP) refers to a variety of different types of legal rights.

Biotechnology: Is It Patentable? Dennemeyer Group Exclusion of biotechnological inventions from patentability – problems and solutions. In 2014, biotechnology was one of the three technological fields in which patent applications filed at the European Patent Office grew the fastest.